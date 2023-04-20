The season finale of the Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra is this weekend, and will bring the largest performing ensemble the group has ever brought to stage.
Organizers hope the night will also feature a record crowd of 12,000. To that end, the orchestra is offering a $1,200 prize to a lucky concert-goer to help attract new patrons to the seats.
The upcoming finale on April 22 and April 23 features Stravinsky's legendary Rite of Spring.
The Ottumwa performance on Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m. at the Bridge View Center will also include the Ruth P. Seim Memorial Concert for a Cause event. A portion of all door proceeds will be donated to a local music organization that is making a positive impact in the lives of Ottumwa students. This year's recipient is the Ottumwa Area Community Chorus (www.OttumwaSings.org), championed by Dr. Christine Bergan.
The Saturday, April 22 concert is at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theater in Burlington. The final performance is at the IW Chapel Auditorium in Mount Pleasant at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.
SEISO Artist-in-Residence and Principal Violist Dominique Archambeau will perform Forsyth’s dazzling Viola Concerto in G minor, followed by an exploration of the footsteps of a young Lili Boulanger and J.S. Bach’s iconic Air. The season concludes with SEISO's premiere performance of Igor Stravinsky's legendary work, the Rite of Spring.
The season finale concert comes as Iowa Wesleyan University, where the group is headquartered, faces an impending closure. As such, the organization faces a sense of uncertainty.
The orchestra is a true regional organization, employing musicians from across the region (including Iowa City and Cedar Rapids). The orchestra performs 15-plus concerts annually with solo performance opportunities for local students across the region.
