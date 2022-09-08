The 2022 Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra Pops Concerts will be held Sept. 17, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at Ottumwa’s Bridge View Center and Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Burlington’s Capitol Theater.
The SEISO “Top of the World” theme is taken from the 1973 Carpenters hit song.
The program is an eclectic mix of contrasting styles and spirits. It includes a fiery modern overture by a Spanish composer, music of Henry Mancini, John Williams and Hoagy Carmichael.
The first half of this concert honors an outstanding music educator and jazz artist, arranger — David Sharp of Ottumwa. Sharp is well-known for his work as a saxophonist and arranger, especially for SEISO and the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra. We are thrilled to present an original composition of his and to have him soloing with SEISO.
In the second half of the concert, by popular demand, we are bringing back Voices Electric that were featured on last year’s concerts. They will perform music from the Carpenters and other popular works accompanied by the SEISO in arrangements done by their conductor, Kent Keating.
The pops concert can be enjoyed one of two ways.
There is a concert and dinner, and tickets are $60 for both venues. The second options is the concert only, as adult tickets for the concert only are $20 in both locations. Students and children are free. Concert-only tickets can be purchased on the orchestra's website, www.seiso.us, or at the door.
To make dinner reservations in Ottumwa, call Christine Bergan at (319) 530-7469. To make dinner reservations in Burlington, call Diana Small at (773) 447-2304.
For more information, contact the SEISO by email at seiso@iw.edu.
