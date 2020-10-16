OTTUMWA — A semi hauling corn overturned Friday afternoon on Highway 63 Northbound near Ottumwa. One was taken from the scene in an ambulance with unknown injuries.
The crash was reported around 12:12 p.m. Friday and occurred near exit 36 for Dahlonega Road. Traffic was re-opened just before 2 p.m. Friday, according to scanner traffic.
One was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital, but further details were not yet available.
Northbound traffic was being routed away from the crash as crews worked to remove the semi, which was blocking both northbound lanes.
