A semi loaded with corn overturned on Highway 63 Northbound Friday, littering the road and ditch with corn kernels and closing the road to traffic.

 Kyle Ocker/The Courier

OTTUMWA — A semi hauling corn overturned Friday afternoon on Highway 63 Northbound near Ottumwa. One was taken from the scene in an ambulance with unknown injuries.

The crash was reported around 12:12 p.m. Friday and occurred near exit 36 for Dahlonega Road. Traffic was re-opened just before 2 p.m. Friday, according to scanner traffic.

One was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital, but further details were not yet available.

Northbound traffic was being routed away from the crash as crews worked to remove the semi, which was blocking both northbound lanes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Kyle Ocker is the group editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.

