State Sen. Amy Sinclair will serve as the Iowa Senate president in the 2023-24 General Assembly following former Senate President Jake Chapman’s defeat in Tuesday’s election.
Republican lawmakers held elections for legislative leadership Thursday after the party won a supermajority in the state Senate and added seats in the House. While Republicans won many top elections during the midterms, Chapman was defeated by Democratic state Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott in District 14.
Sinclair of Allerton, who has served as majority whip since 2018, will take over the role, where she will preside over debates and rule on parliamentary questions.
“This role is critical to the success of our caucus and the Senate as a whole,” Sinclair said in a statement. “I appreciate the trust they have put in me, and I look forward to continuing the progress we have made to make Iowa the best state in the country.”
Most of the incumbent GOP leaders were reelected to their positions for the upcoming session. Majority Leader Jack Whitver will keep his position leading the Senate Republican caucus and planning the party’s agenda.
“I am humbled to be reelected as the Senate Majority Leader for the Iowa Senate and lead one of the most productive and conservative caucuses in the country,” Whitver said in a statement. “I am proud of the accomplishments we have had over the last several years, like historic tax reform, controlling spending, and supporting law enforcement.”
In the Iowa House, Republicans reelected Speaker Pat Grassley, House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl and Speaker Pro Tem John Wills. All three of the state representatives were first elected to the leadership roles in 2019.
Republicans have held the majority in the House for 12 years.
“We listen to our constituents and we deliver on what we say we’re going to do,” Grassley said in a news release. “It is for that reason that we have continued to grow our majority and now represent part or all of 99 of Iowa’s 99 counties.”
There’s one new member of Iowa’s GOP House leadership: Rep. Henry Stone, who will serve as House majority whip as he starts his second term in the House. Rep. Mike Sexton, who won Tuesday unopposed in House District 7, previously held the position.
The 2023 legislative session will begin Monday, Jan. 9.
