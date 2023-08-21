FAIRFIELD — A state senator who was sued by his daughter over claims of forging her signature on a vehicle title has now countersued for defamation.
Last week, an attorney for Iowa Sen. Adrian Dickey filed an amended answer that included a request for $120,000 in damages from his daughter, Korynn Dickey, over what he alleges are false statements.
The countersuit was first reported by the website Bleeding Heartland. The website also reported earlier this month that the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office had said it was not planning to pursue charges against Dickey after the issue was investigated.
The lawsuit’s plaintiffs, which include Dickey’s daughter, ex-wife Shawna Husted and adoptive father Allen Husted, have requested a change of venue. Dickey has opposed and a Sept. 18 hearing has been set on the matter.
Also named as a defendant in the lawsuit was the Jefferson County Treasurer’s Office. The office has petitioned the court to be dismissed from the lawsuit.
The daughter claims that Dickey had purchased a vehicle for her as a “no strings attached” gift in 2020 while the daughter was attending college in California. The vehicle was totaled in May 2023 when it was discovered that Dickey had placed a security lien on it after completing the title in Iowa. The daughter also claimed that Dickey forged her signature without permission.
Dickey has denied the allegations, saying he did in fact have permission to sign his daughter’s name.
