DES MOINES — The Iowa Rural Water Association (IRWA) is pleased to announce Senator Ken Rozenboom was presented the 2021 Promoter of the Year award.
Rozenboom was presented this honor during the Iowa Rural Water Association’s 47th Annual Conference held at the Veteran’s Memorial Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center February 21-23 in Des Moines.
This award is reserved for those who have significantly supported the water and wastewater industry in Iowa and whose actions and deeds have strengthened the industry and helped to provide safe water to rural Iowans. Rozenboom ran for the Senate in 2010 because he was concerned with runaway spending, plans for tax hikes and an agenda that continually threatened Iowa agriculture and Iowa’s future. Rather than sit on the sidelines and complain, he ran for the Iowa Senate (as a Republican) to change the direction of this state, and he was elected.
Rozenboom has always been a friend to the industry. Holding key positions in several committees in the Senate and serving as chair of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee has allowed him to be a true advocate on issues important to the water industry. He also serves on the Flood Mitigation Board.
Rozenboom was privileged to play a leading role in creating policy to improve water quality in Iowa. In 2018, the State passed what he considers to be the most significant water quality legislation ever passed in the state of Iowa. It provided dedicated and continual funding to improve the quality of Iowa rivers and streams with Senate File 512. This bill created incentives for Iowa landowners to improve the quality of Iowa’s water without the heavy hand of government regulation or confiscation of property.
A farmer, agri-businessman and lifelong Iowan, Rozenboom was born in Mahaska County, where he still resides. He is a graduate of Pella Christian High School and attended Calvin College in Michigan. After college, he returned home to farm with his father and brother before taking a position in sales and production management for Wakes’s Inc., a local agriculture supplier, where he worked for 30 years. He and his brother continue to operate Rosewood Farms, a family farming operation in Mahaska County.
Rozenboom is a customer of the Mahaska Rural Water System and is the third user of water leaving the water treatment plant.