OTTUMWA — A man authorities charged with shooting his wife with a crossbow has entered a guilty plea to lesser charges.
The district court last month accepted the guilty plea of 66-year-old George Edward Dennison, of Ottumwa, to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent. Both are class D felonies that can be punished by up to five years in prison each and fines of up to $10,245 each.
Court filings indicated that Dennison reached a plea agreement with prosecutors for two five-year suspended prison sentences which would run one after another if imposed, with a minimum fine of $1,025. The suspended prison sentences would also run consecutive to the two-year sentence that Dennison received yesterday following a plea to a charge of harassment.
Police initially charged Dennison on Aug. 17, 2022, with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, and domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury. As part of the agreement, the attempted murder and domestic abuse charges are being dismissed with costs assessed to Dennison.
Court documents said Dennison and his wife had been in an argument, and that Dennison fired an arrow at her with a crossbow after she went to sleep. The arrow struck her hand, pinning it to the pillow she was resting on. The victim was treated and released at a local hospital.
The judge is not obligated to accept the terms of the plea agreement. A sentencing hearing is set for March 20 at 2 p.m. in Wapello County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.