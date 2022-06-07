OTTUMWA — A large crowd at the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra’s Music-on-the-Green concert was entertained by no less than seven conductors Sunday evening.
Billed “With a Little Help from my Friends," the concert went on even though OSO Associate Conductor David Sharp was unable to fulfill his regular duties due to some major health issues the last few months. However, Sharp helped select and arrange music, and managing the details that make the concert a crowd favorite.
Former Ottumwa High School orchestra director Patty Babb opened the performance conducting "With a little help from my Friends," setting the stage for those following her.
Next up was Norman Brooks of Mid-Prairie, with "Swinging on a Star" and "Georgia on my Mind." OSO bassoon player Tom McMamar followed with "Overture to The Barber of Seville" and "Puttin’ on the Ritz." Mark Heidel, Director of Bands for the University of Iowa and member of the OSO trumpet section, then presented "Theme from E.T." and "Star Wars Main Theme."
Pam DeBoer of the Evans Middle School band followed with "Margaritaville" and "Garota de Ipanema." After DeBoer, Henry Weberpal of the OHS orchestra, directed "A Lenda do Caboclo" and the "Newhart" theme.
Indian Hills strings conductor Tom Shadonix was next with "Klavier Latino" and "Stars and Stripes Forever," and the evening closed with Luke Miller, director of bands at Cardinal Schools and OSO tuba player, saluting veterans with the "Armed Forces Medley" as an encore.