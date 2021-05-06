OTTUMWA — New state data on Thursday showed another 711 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another two deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,962 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There were seven new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included five new cases in Davis, one in Appanoose, one in Monroe and one in Van Buren.
Iowa has now given 2,331,857 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 20,190 more than the prior day. As of Thursday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 8.3% of its population. About 35.7% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 29.3% of its residents as of Thursday, or a total of 10,240. Another 1,765 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 5,387 in Jefferson, 3,794 in Appanoose, 2,322 in Monroe, 2,132 in Davis and 1,881 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 188 as of Thursday morning. There were 45 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Marion County at 5.1%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0.4%.