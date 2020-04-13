OTTUMWA — Officials announced another newly confirmed case of COVID-19 in Wapello County on Monday, only to back off of the announcement later in the day.
Wapello County Emergency Management said the county stands at six confirmed cases, the same as Sunday's total. The announcement said the change was due to the patient's temporary residence:
"Upon further investigation, the positive report that was received this morning by the Wapello County Department of Public Health currently maintains temporary residence in another county. The case status has been reassigned to that county, keeping Wapello County's number of positive cases at 6."
The number of new cases confirmed in Wapello County has risen sharply over the past few days.
Lynelle Diers, director of Wapello County Public Health, asked people to ensure they follow instructions about washing hands and staying home if you have an illness. The latter includes mild symptoms that would not normally keep you from normal activities.
Sneezes and coughs should be covered, and only one person per household should be sent on essential errands.
“It is up to county residents to stop the spread [of] COVID-19,” Diers said in Monday’s statement.
The count by local officials appeared to be slightly ahead of Iowa's official numbers, which showed six Wapello County cases on Monday. That has happened several times and, in each instance, the local count proved accurate.
State totals also showed increases in other area counties. The Iowa Department of Public Health now shows five confirmed cases in Mahaska County and eight in Van Buren County.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced 113 new cases statewide during her press conference Monday. The number of new cases each day has been higher than 100 since last week, but has varied within a relatively narrow range. There were two new deaths.
Reynolds said there are 1,710 total confirmed cases in Iowa, and slightly more than 18,000 people have been tested in all.
Unemployment figures for March show southeast Iowa was hit hard as closures rolled across Iowa’s business community. The first two weeks of the month showed 24 and 28 initial unemployment claims, respectively. Initial claims are important because they show how many people are seeking benefits for the first time.
The figure shot up to 350 in Ottumwa for the week of March 21, and 484 the following week.
By the first week of April, Wapello County claims hit 616 — 22 times higher than the number recorded the week before the state began to shut down.
Similar stories were recorded in other local counties. The most recent figures showed 90 claims in Davis County, compared to just five made three weeks earlier. Jefferson County went from 10 claims to 309.
State officials continue to expect Iowa’s case load to peak later this month, though Reynolds said there are signs the mitigation efforts and closures are helping. She said officials are beginning to look at how and when some restrictions can be lifted, but the state is not there yet.
“These signs are encouraging, but they are not enough to let up,” she said.