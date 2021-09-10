OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa School Board is set to get an update on the district’s partnership with Indian Hills Community College during Monday’s meeting.
It’s the lone informational item on the agenda posted to the district’s website Friday afternoon. The superintendent update includes a reminder that the filing deadline for school board candidates is Sept. 16 and that Homecoming week will run Sept. 27 to Oct. 1 to close out the meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. in the media center of Evans Middle School.
Action items include approving the Fiscal Year 2021 financial reports, which include the treasurer’s annual settlement, certified annual report, special education supplement and transportation report.
The district is also looking at beefing up its supply of student Chromebooks. The board is asked to approve leasing 200 additional Chromebooks at an annual rate of just over $14,800 over the next four years “In response to increased student enrollments and to allow spare devices to reduce downtime for repairs and breakage,” the agenda item states. Members are also set to vote on a resolution to direct the sale of $5.565 million in school infrastructure sales, service and use tax revenue bonds.
The final action item on the agenda is a recommendation to approve an agreement with Faithe Built Architecture for the administration building. Details on the agenda are minimal, but the district is going through a series of significant building renovations that began in the spring.
In fact, the district website features an update to stakeholders from earlier this month stating that the facilities improvement plan, part of its Be the Best Initiative, will “have zero property tax impact.
“Funds for these projects will come from additional Physical Plant & Equipment resources approved by voters in November as well as sales tax revenue and federal funds dedicated to schools through the Cares Act and the American Rescue Plan,” it reads.
The update states that the initiative also impacts building budgets for supplies and equipment and that the district will maintain the 5% increase from last year along with at 2.4% increase for the current school year.
“The district is committed to providing our staff with the resources necessary to meet the needs of our students,” CFO John Berg said in the release. “The Ottumwa Schools remain in a strong financial position that will allow us to continue improving the instructional program offered to our students.”