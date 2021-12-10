OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School Board of Education will meet in regular session Monday at Career Campus, with plenty of items on the agenda for the final meeting of 2021.
Among the action items on the agenda is consideration of a monetary donation to the Southeast Iowa Sports Commission to help fund the long-sought-after indoor sports complex. In return for a donation, the school district would receive first-use rights at times throughout the year to further the school's athletic programs.
Also, an update from local architects regarding the Evans Middle School addition will be heard, and the board is expected to pass approve the completion and construction documents for the addition. During that conversation, architects will share what has already been done, as well as future plans and graphics of the proposed structure.
Also among the action items, the board will be recommended to approve the purchase of Chromebook devices, licenses and laptops at a price of just over $1.6 million as part of the school district's device-replacement cycle. The purchase will be made with Emergency Connectivity Fund grant proceeds, totaling about $1 million, with the rest coming from the PPEL funds.
The board also will be appointing a board secretary/treasurer and board recording secretary.
At the beginning of the meeting, the board will recognize Class 4A state golf champion Cale Leonard, as well as all-state music festival members Arin McMullin, Lorna Bauer, Cole Denner and Olivia Palen.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m., and will be live-streamed on the school's YouTube channel.