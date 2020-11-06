OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa School Board has action items on its agenda Monday night.

The board is slated to vote on a partner grant with Buena Vista University and a Chromebook lease renewal. The renewal proposal includes a recommendation to approve the lease for elementary Chromebook from HP Financial Services for three annual payments of about $155,000. “This lease replaces an expiring lease for K-5 Chromebook and is aligned with the technology department’s student device replacement cycle.”

A voted PPEL resolution is also on the agenda, with the action item stating, “ The board will receive information on the benefits and effects of a voter-approved Physical Plant & Equipment Levy and consider the attached resolution;” no resolution was attached to the agenda posted online Friday afternoon.

The meeting will also include a vote on the second and final reading of board policy 800 regarding buildings and sites. Members will also view a district academic overview.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday in the media center of Evans Middle School.

