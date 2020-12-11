OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa School Board meets for its final regularly scheduled meeting of the calendar year Monday night.
The meeting’s agenda calls for a transportation discussion and updates on Bulldog Virtual Learning and Under-Resourced Program. There will also the new monthly features: a finance update, the employee recognition segment and student council update.
The lone vote on the agenda, aside from the consent agenda, is to approve the second and final reading of Board Policy 900, regarding community relations policies.
The board will end the evening in an exempt session, citing code 20.17(3) regarding negotiations.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday in the media center of Evans Middle School.