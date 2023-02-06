OTTUMWA — Beginning Wednesday, the following closures will take place as part of the continued phase sewer separation project:
— The intersection of Walnut and Second streets will be closed for storm sewer installation.
— South Van Buren Avenue from the alley adjacent to 130 S. Van Buren Ave. to Main Street will be closed for storm sewer installation.
Residents will have limited access to their homes. All other motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and to navigate in and out of the construction areas with extreme caution. Weather permitting, expect the work in both of these locations to last about two weeks.
