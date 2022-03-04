CENTERVILLE — Bond was lowered for a Centerville man facing multiple charges related to the sexual abuse of two children.
Shayne Hughes, 38, of Centerville, has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, five counts of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and second-degree harassment.
The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office arrested him on Monday on a warrant.
According to court filings from investigators, the alleged assaults involved two victims under the age of 18 years old, and took place over nearly six years.
The police investigation began in September when the Centerville Police Department was called to a Centerville residence by a Department of Human Services worker.
On Friday, Judge Gregory Milani granted a request by Hughes' attorney to lower bond from $60,000 to $6,000. If he bonds out, he'll be required to report to the Iowa Department of Corrections for pre-trial supervision.