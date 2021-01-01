RURAL NUMA — The Iowa State Patrol said a Seymour man was found dead Friday morning after a single-vehicle crash on Highway J46.
Russell Roadenizer, 58, of Seymour, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol said. His body has been transported to the Iowa Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny.
Responders were called to Highway J46 and 539th Street, about 2 miles east of Numa, Friday at 7:52 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 2006 GMC Canyon that had wrecked.
A preliminary investigation showed that Roadenizer was driving westbound on Highway J46 when he lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway. The vehicle entered the south ditch, striking the embankment and rolling. It continued up the embankment and came to a rest near a utility pole, the state patrol said.
Investigators believe the accident had taken place earlier, but the exact time is unknown. When responders arrived, roads were 100% covered with snow.