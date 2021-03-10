OTTUMWA — Spring cleaning at Shaul Cemetery begins March 15.
Those wanting to keep decorations need to have them picked up before that date. All decorations on the ground, in vases and those hanging on shepherds hooks must be removed. Those with shepherd’s hooks in place with no intention of hanging decorations should remove those as well. New decorations may be placed beginning March 22; however, shortly after Memorial Day items on the gourd will need to be removed in order to allow for trimming around the monuments.
For more information, call the cemetery office at 641-684-5553 prior to noon Mondays through Fridays.