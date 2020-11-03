BLOOMFIELD — Residents of Davis County have re-elected their Democratic Sheriff.
Sheriff Dave Davis fended off a Republican challenger Tuesday, winning his fourth term.
Davis received 2,503 votes in unofficial counting on Tuesday, with all precincts reporting in Davis County. His challenger, Republican Mike Davidson, received 1,544 votes.
There were just 68 absentee ballots requested that have not yet been returned. If they were postmarked by Nov. 2, they could still be counted if they are received by Nov. 9.
Republican Alan Yahnkee was unopposed in his re-election bid for Davis County Supervisors. He received 3,576 votes.
Republican Linda Humphrey was also unopposed for re-election to Davis County Auditor, receiving 3,677 votes.
Davis County voters preferred President Donald Trump in the race for President, giving him nearly 74% of the vote Tuesday. There's still plenty of votes to count before the race can be declared for Trump or his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
For Iowa's U.S. Senate seat, Davis County voters supported the re-election bid of Republican Joni Ernst with 2,727, compared to her Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield who received 1,167 votes. The Associated Press had not yet called the winner of the statewide seat.
