OTTUMWA — During the Labor Day holiday, including the end of summertime and the busy Labor Day weekend, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is working alongside the law enforcement community in Ottumwa, Iowa and Wapello County to decrease drug-impaired driving.
From Aug. 19-Sept. 5, the Ottumwa Police Department and Wapello County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the "If You Feel Different, You Drive Different, Drive High, Get a DUI" enforcement period. In support of the police department and sheriff’s office’s dedication to protecting the lives of residents in our communities, drivers will see officers and deputies working together to take drug-impaired drivers off the roads.
In 2019, 49% of drivers who were killed in crashes and were tested for drugs, tested positive. It doesn’t matter what term is used — high, stoned, or wasted — no one should get behind the wheel impaired. It has been proven that marijuana can slow reaction times, impair cognitive performance, and make it more difficult for drivers to keep a steady position in their lane.
The police department and sheriff’s office want to support our communities by keeping them safe from drug-impaired drivers. The bottom line is that no matter what the substance is, if it has impaired you, you should not be driving.
The departments want everyone to enjoy the last weeks of summer and the Labor Day holiday, and to commit to driving sober each and every day.
