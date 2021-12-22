OSKALOOSA — The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says human remains found in rural Mahaska County earlier this month belong to a former Ottumwa man.
According to the sheriff's office, The Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office positively identified the remains as 34-year-old Ryan Daniel Hulvey, formerly of Ottumwa and Cedar Rapids. The death has been ruled a suicide.
His remains were found by deer hunter on Dec. 7 in an area of timber near the 2700 block of Whitwell Avenue. The area is in eastern Mahaska County, about 3.75 miles southeast of Rose Hill and 3.3 miles north of Fremont.
The sheriff's office says the investigation is continuing. They ask that anyone in the Fremont area that was familiar with or had contact with Hulvey in May 2021 to contact the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office at 641-673-4322.
The sheriff's office is being assisted in the investigation by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office.