OTTUMWA — Don Phillips went from security guard to sheriff. The moment he became a security guard in 1990, he knew he wanted to go into law enforcement. He hasn’t looked back since.
Phillips has had a law enforcement career for 30 years. With a career spanning that long, he wanted a chance at leadership, so he ran for Wapello County Sheriff against three other candidates last year. All ran with a common purpose: a vision for the sheriff’s department.
“That’s what made me want to be sheriff,” Phillips said, “is I had folks that believed in me and my vision and implement that. That’s what drives me — is to make it a better place to live. You have to have that in you as a law enforcement officer to make your community better.”
In his year as sheriff, Phillips believes he fulfilled his vision by painting the department in a positive light, adding additional changes, such as appointing a school resource officer for Cardinal, hiring a full-time detective/investigator and taking on two K-9s.
“In the short time these K-9’s have been on the streets, they have proven to be a benefit to Wapello County in its entirety by helping to remove a large volume of narcotics and guns off the streets of Wapello County,” Phillips said.
Bringing in two German shepherds wasn’t the only way Phillips believes he made a positive difference in the county and department.
He started a salvage vehicle inspection program. Four deputies have gone through the program and are certified to conduct these inspections. The department also obtained four high-tech trail cameras for proactive investigations. The cameras, Phillips said, are internet-based and send photos to dispatchers’ and deputies’ email addresses. After seeing a rise in rural burglaries, he has seen the cameras to be effective tools in catching the guilty thieves.
“The dogs provide us another tool for our work, what we need to do,” Phillips said, “just like the cameras do, just like our handcuffs or our gun. It’s another tool to utilize to try and catch these folks and make our community safer.”
Phillips said, in an unlikely way, he made a difference by arresting people, because it was their time in jail that caused them to re-examine their lives and get back on track.
“They changed their life as a result of their arrest,” he said. “Unfortunately it’s not as many as I’d like, but I ran into someone who said, ‘Hey thanks for what you did. I might have been upset with you, but, you know, that made me change my life.’”
Although these responses are a mix of negativity and positivity, Phillips said, it is what pushes him to continue serving as sheriff, calling them “success stories.”
“That’s why you do it,” he said, “because you made a difference in somebody’s life or you solve the crime for a victim that’s out there.” His most memorable “success story” was a depressing one, but he stuck through it to give hope to those affected. He brought closure to a couple whose son passed away several years ago in an arson fire.
“It was pretty big to hold somebody accountable in those boys’ deaths,” he said. “That was pretty big, something that’ll stick with me for awhile.”
Phillips wants to continue building positive relationships with the community and his passion for keeping residents safe, so he doesn’t see himself stepping down from his role. He is only leaning toward re-election.
“The biggest reason we have law enforcement is to try and prevent crimes from happening,” Phillips said. “The other part is to investigate the crimes that do occur. That’s what deputy sheriff gets into — to be a mentor to the kids, a leader and build those relationships that could last for years. Who knows whose life gets turned around as a result of Deputy Shadduck for being in that school? Maybe you have a positive impact on someone who will make better decisions in life and do well.
“That’s what’s making me run for re-election this year,” Phillips added. “There’s still a few things that I feel that need to be accomplished.”
Phillips didn’t describe those other goals. He said it is something residents will have to see for themselves as re-election approaches. In the meantime, he strives to “keep the sheriff’s office image with the community a positive one.”