OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors approved the hire of Alexis Agan to be a female correctional officer at the jail, filling an open position, during Tuesday's weekly meeting at the courthouse.
But, the sheriff's office is still facing a shortfall of employees.
A combination of factors has created some issues, said Sheriff Don Phillips, though he did note the department has recently hired two dispatchers.
"It's been a daunting task to find people who want to do it," he said. "We're still down a male corrections officer. So we're trying to get up to full staff."
Supervisor Jerry Parker wondered why the department is having trouble filling open positions.
"Is it the kind of work and the difficulty of it?" he asked Phillips. "Is it the pay? Or you just don't get people that want to go into the field?"
Phillips believed pay was involved, but that there is a general difficulty in hiring, as there is with most businesses and entities.
"I think part of it is just how society is," he said. "There's a lot of employers across the state and in talking with other sheriffs, and the Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies Association, every place is having this issue. So it's not all pay. It's just the way workforces are today."
"It's exactly what you said," Supervisor Brian Morgan added. "You find me any business in the state right now where there's a full staff. And they may be the luckiest business in the world."
Phillips continued in that vein.
"I mean, you guys see it around town. Every place has got signs for help on it and there's jobs out there," he said. "I've had some conversations with people who think because maybe they have a criminal record they can't find jobs. There's so many places hiring right now. It doesn't matter if you're a convicted felon today or not, because I think you'd get hired.
"I had a conversation with someone where they quit drug testing because they can't find anybody to pass it," he said.
In other business:
• The supervisors approved the 2021 Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) between the sheriff's office and the city of Ottumwa during Tuesday's weekly meeting the courthouse.
The grant is available annually, Phillips told the board, and the city will receive 85% of the $19,839 provided by the grant; the county will receive $2,976.
Though the money can be used for a variety of law enforcement-related programs, the local officials traditionally use it for equipment.
"The police department receives it, and we get a portion of that money each year as well," Phillips said. "We bought the boat motor for the rubber boat last year or two years ago, so it's just the same grant we've received every year for the last several years.
"It's an agreed-upon amount or percentage of the grant we get each year."
Phillips said the law enforcement agencies typically have to indicate what the funding will go toward.
"We're looking at some cameras," he said.
• The supervisors approved a promotion for Taylor Rodeffer to a full-time clerk in the attorney's office.
• Parker said the Food Bank of Iowa has a chance to get a semi to assist in the delivery or pick-up of food, and believes that is needed in the area. The Food Bank is not asking for financial support but rather letters of support that it is needed.
• The courthouse elevator project is complete except for an electrical breaker box and a final inspection. Auditor Kelly Spurgeon hoped it would be completed by the end of the week.
"We anticipated it to be working by today, not knowing that hadn't been installed," she said.
"We'll let you know when we have our grand opening," she chuckled.