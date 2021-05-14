ELDON — The Wapello County Sheriff's Office arrested an Eldon man Thursday afternoon after the suspect eluded deputies and fled on foot into a wooded area near Eldon.
Around 4:30 p.m., a deputy attempted to stop Gary David Mooney Jr., 46, of Eldon during a stop stop for several traffic violations. Mooney refused to stop and eluded the deputy in a 1998 red Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Mooney traveled east on 100th Street toward Agency, passing through the city on Ashland Road toward Eldon before the vehicle became disabled in a farm drive on 63rd Avenue.
Mooney then fled on foot and entered a wooded area, and deputies on the scene were advised by a citizen that a male subject was seen in a field north of the deputies' location. The deputies located Mooney in the field and took him into custody without incident.
Mooney was charged with eluding or attempting to elude pursing law enforcement vehicle, driving while barred, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to prove security against accident-related liability, failure to obey stop or yield sign, operation without registration, improper use of registration, interference with official acts, carless driving, reckless driving, and spilling loads on highway.
Mooney also had an outstanding Wapello County warrant for probation violation. He is being held in the Wapello County Jail in lieu of $17,000 bond.