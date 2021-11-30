OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa High School Show Choir and Ottumwa Community Children’s Playhouse recently received $661 and $301.50 sponsorships, respectively, from U.S. Cellular’s Community Connections program.
The Community Connections program provides sponsorship support to STEM programs, sports teams, marching bands, dance teams, arts and a variety of other groups.
The “Sudden Impact” show choir plans to utilize its funds to help pay for costumes, registration, choreography, set supplies, props and clinician fees. OCCP will use its money toward the Christmas show "God Rest Ye Gerry Mentlemen."
“Organizations, like the 'Sudden Impact' show choir and OCCP, provide meaningful experiences in our community, and we’re proud to support their cause,” said Josh Olbricht, U.S. Cellular’s director of sales for east Iowa. “We hope that through local and virtual initiatives, like Community Connections, we’re able to support the goals of community members.”
Once registered, local nonprofit academic and athletic groups that represent youth up to 12th grade have 14 days to rally their friends, families and supporters to complete online activities that include taking short surveys, watching videos or following U.S. Cellular on its social channels.
Each completed activity earns money that goes directly to the organization – up to $1,000. The website makes it easy to spread the word on social media.
Since launching the program in 2015, U.S. Cellular has awarded more than $1.4 million to 3,100 groups nationwide. For more information and to view the official rules, please go to uscellular.com/communityconnections.