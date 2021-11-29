OTTUMWA — The Greater Ottumwa Park shower house project rarely is discussed during Ottumwa City Council meetings, and when it is, it's usually in a casual situation.
However, it's about to be added as another project the city aims to undertake.
During today's special meeting in council chambers, the shower house will be discussed again as the city is expected to take action by accepting a proposal from Willett Hofmann & Associates to prepare plans for the project.
WHA's bid came in at $30,000, and was one of nine bids the city solicited. It is anticipated that, should WHA be approved to develop overall design and conceptual plans, the firm would use West Plains Engineering to provide the mechanical and electrical design services.
Those two firms also will be working on the City Hall renovation, which will add HVAC and handicap-accessible services to the first floor.
According to a proposal from West Plains, the shower house in the park will be "a single-story, slab-on-grade structure" consisting of both men's and women's bathrooms and showers, an office and a mechanical room. Since the facility wouldn't be used in the winter, heating wouldn't be required. An HVAC system will be used for ventilation in both bathrooms and showers.
Once construction documents are complete, WHA said in its proposal that it will help the city with the public bidding process, and will conduct a pre-construction meeting with the general contractor, once it has been selected.
West Plains is well-versed in campground work, having worked on several parks in Cedar Rapids, as well as the northern Plains states. Willett, Hofmann & Associates recently completed a shower facility in Prophetstown, Illinois, that was handicap-accessible, had three men's and women's showers, four toilet fixtures and four skylights.
The city hopes to begin the project in 2022.
In other business:
• The council will receive the second reading of an ordinance to allow the city to capture tax-increment financing from the potential Bonita Avenue housing project. The city approved the first reading at its last meeting, and three are required to adopt the ordinance. A public hearing regarding the project, which now will consist of a 20-year, 50% rebate to the developer rather than a 100% rebate, is scheduled for Dec. 7.
• The city will acknowledge the abstract of the 2021 city-school election.
• Jacob Rusch will be recommended for appointment as the city's zoning and housing coordinator. The former city planner position was restructured to this position when Zach Simonson was promoted to director of community development. Rusch has been building inspector for the city since 2018.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m., and will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel.