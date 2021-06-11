OTTUMWA — Christian recording artists Sidewalk Prophets are making a stop in Ottumwa during its first in-person tour in more than a year.
Their “Great Big Family Reunion” tour will hit the Bridge View stage at 7 p.m. July 9 and will encompass the songs and story-telling of their livestream virtual concerts — which have reached more than 35,000 virtual audience members — that have been held over the past year in a live format. Tickets for the Ottumwa show are currently on sale at the Bridge View Center ticket office or online at ticketmaster.com.
The band has three major studio releases and multiple hits. The Dove Award-winning band has more than 228 million streams and has sold more than 913,000 in equivalent album sales and 1.88 million digital tracks.
“After a year of enjoying playing our livestream concerts and connecting virtually with our fans, we’re excited to be out touring live again and doing it as safely as possible,” shares Sidewalk Prophets front man Dave Frey. “On top of that, we’re excited to give fans the chance to submit their venues to be considered to host the tour. We can’t wait!”
For more information on the band, visit www.sidewalkprophets.com. For more information on the Ottumwa concert, visit www.bridgeviewcenter.com.