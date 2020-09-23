OTTUMWA — Applications for the 2020-21 SIEDA Community Action Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program will be accepted starting Nov. 1.
The program is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Iowa Department of Human Rights, and has been established to help qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their primary heating costs.
The application time period will run from Nov. 1 through April 30, 2021.
LIHEAP customers will need to provide some form of identification, a copy of their most recent heating and electric bill, a proof of all household members' gross income for the past 30 calendar days, the most recent 12 months, or for the past calendar year.
The program is not designed to pay a household's total energy costs, but instead provides supplemental assistance based on several factors such as household income, household size, dwelling type, and type of heating fuel, etc.
For more information, contact SIEDA's corporate office at (641) 682-8741, or (800) 622-8340.