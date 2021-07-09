OTTUMWA — Sieda Community Action is the latest Ottumwa organization to enter a strategic partnership agreement with Buena Vista University.
The partnership allows Sieda employees, as well as eligible family members of full-time employees, to receive grant funding to lower the cost of education for classes at the BVU Storm Lake Campus. Grant funding also lowers the cost per credit hour for students enrolled in the university’s online/hybrid undergraduate programs and the organizational leadership graduate program.
Additionally, BVU professors and staff are available for training programs, workshops and more should Sieda officials seek out such services.
For more information about BVU’s Strategic Partnerships and partner opportunities, visit the BVU website at bvu.edu/strategic-partnerships or contact Katie Smith at SmithK@bvu.edu.