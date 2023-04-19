DES MOINES — A Sigourney man entered guilty pleas to charges of mail fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States on Monday.
The U.S. Department of Justice said 48-year-old Mark Lynn Haines, of Sigourney, engaged in a scheme from 2015 to 2018 where he marketed grain as organic, when the grain was grown in violation of the USDA's National Organic Program.
The department said Haines used treated seed prohibited by the NOP, and concealed the violations from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship that certifies organics. Haines then sold the grain to a number of unwitting purchasers, prosecutors said.
Additionally, federal prosecutors say Haines used false invoices, backdated checks and exchanged checks to give the appearance of an expense that was not incurred. As a result, prosecutors say his conduct decreased his federal income taxes.
Another defendant, Daniel DeRycke, of Victor, Iowa, has also pled guilty. Sentencing for both men is pending.
