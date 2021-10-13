OTTUMWA — The 8th Judicial District Department of Correctional Services announced that probation and parole officer Dakota Simmons of Ottumwa was selected as the District's Employee of the Quarter.
Simmons was cited for his leadership in the Mental Health Supervision Program and his impactful performance with a complex caseload. Simmons's positive attitude and strong work ethic were also highlighted in the award citation.
“We are proud to have staff members like Dakota making a difference in the communities we serve," district director Daniel Fell said in a press release.
The 8th Judicial District Department of Correctional Services provides all adult correctional supervision, besides incarceration, for over 2,700 clients in the fourteen counties of southeast Iowa.