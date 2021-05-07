DES MOINES — Six area high school students were awarded for outstanding academic achievement during the 19th Annual Governor's Scholar Recognition Ceremony April 25 at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.
Ottumwa High School's Hayden Short and Matthew Graeve, Ottumwa Christian School's Leah Cavanaugh, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont's Brooke Shafer, Cardinal's Lindsay Wilcox and Moulton-Udell student Jessica King were among 424 students across the state to be honored by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg.
The program is sponsored by the Iowa Governor's Office, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation.
"Our 19-year title sponsorship of the Annual Governor's Scholar Recognition Ceremony is just one way we celebrate Iowa's exceptional high school students," IFBF President Craig Hill said in a statement. "We all recognize the need for supporting youth, because they hold the keys of Iowa's continued innovation and economic success."
Each high school in the state was invited to select a senior student with the highest academic ranking, based on grade point average for their first seven semesters. Students selected for the award also had the opportunity to recognize their favorite or most influential teacher.
Ninety-eight percent of those recognized also participate in an extra-curricular school activity, with more than 75% participating in at least one high school sport. More than 63% of the group plans to continue its education in Iowa.
"The principles learned through academic success, like those learned from participation in education-based activities help develop outstanding leaders and citizens," IHSAA Executive Director Tom Keating said. "The partnership between the IHSAA and the Iowa Farm Bureau, along with the great cooperation of the Governor's Office has made this prestigious event possible for many years."