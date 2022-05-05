DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday announced a total of nearly $20 million in investments to support downtown housing projects in 61 communities, which will create 466 new homes for Iowans.
Awards were made through the Downtown Housing Grant program, which provides support for downtown revitalization through new housing opportunities in communities with populations of 30,000 or below.
“An adequate housing supply is the lynchpin to attracting and retaining a healthy and flourishing workforce,” Reynolds said in a press release. “The investments announced today will not only provide 466 Iowans the opportunity to live near where they work but they will breathe new life into dozens of underutilized facilities in our communities.”
The City of Ottumwa announced Monday it received $300,000 in grant funding for upper-story apartments in the old Capitol Theater building on East Main Street. That project will add four units of apartment space and begin this summer.
Other area communities that received funding include:
— Albia, $208.501.91 for four upper-story apartments at 8 Washington Ave. East.
— Bloomfield, $300,000 for six upper-story apartments at 112 S. Madison St.
— Centerville, $200,000 for two upper-story apartments at 105 W. Van Buren Ave.
— Fairfield, $450,000 for 10 upper-story apartments at 51 E. Broadway Ave.
— Keosauqua, $100,000 for one upper-story apartment at 801 First St.
Examples of projects awarded funds through the program include the former Iowa Mutual Insurance building in DeWitt which will create 53 rental homes; a former middle school in Jefferson will be converted into 25 rental homes, and a historic brewery in Cascade that has sat vacant for the past 25 years will create 10 new rental homes.
The program will spur the conversion of two former schools, seven underutilized facilities and 52 upper-story buildings into housing.
“This program provides a unique and transformative opportunity to both revitalize our communities and increase our housing stock across the state,” Reynolds said. “Communities have answered the call for unique and inspiring housing projects, and I look forward to seeing them come to fruition.”
The program had $20 million available for awards and received 94 applications requesting $31 million in funding. Projects were scored on a competitive basis on criteria including project appropriateness, funding and partnerships, impact on housing in the community and population size.
The funds are made available through federal American Rescue Act State and Local Fiscal Relief Funds.