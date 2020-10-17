OTTUMWA — There were six new cases of the coronavirus reported in state numbers for Wapello County Saturday. The state added more than 1,500 new cases.
Monroe County, where cases have grown significantly in recent days, there were also six new cases.
There were four new cases in Appanoose, three in Jefferson, three in Van Buren and two in Davis.
The state saw five new deaths, but none were in the Courier’s coverage area.
Iowa added 1,595 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 to its total, with 7,516 new individuals having been tested between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. There were 986 new recoveries reported in that time period.
To date, 106,150 Iowans have tested positive for the disease since the pandemic began. So far, 81,473 have recovered and 1,526 have died.
Hospitalizations continued at near-record numbers. Around the state, there have been 461 hospitalized with coronavirus, and 104 are in an intensive care unit. There were 55 admitted in the last 24 hours.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.