OTTUMWA — One of Ottumwa’s most notable buildings was evacuated late in the day Monday due to a room fire.
Captain Joshua Reynolds of the Ottumwa Fire Department said the fire broke out in a sixth-floor room of Hotel Ottumwa, though the cause remains undetermined. “The sprinkler system was activated and kept the fire in check, and we were able to put it out,” he said. Although the fire itself was contained to the one room, he added, “there will be smoke damage throughout the building.”
The fire also led to an evacuation of the building. “Some people did evacuate down the fire escape, and also through the building,” Reynolds said. Everybody got out, he added, but one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance for an unknown reason.
It was unclear at 7 p.m. Monday if people would be allowed back in the building that night. That will be determined by the Health Department. “We’ll turn it over to them and let them make that determination,” Reynolds said.
The hotel is on the National Register of Historic Buildings. It was added to the register in September 2012 for its social, commercial, historic, architectural and art impact.
The building is also home to other popular Ottumwa businesses, including the Tom Tom tap and 2nd St. Café.