OTTUMWA — This year’s sixth-grade open house at Evans Middle School will be a student-only event.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 17-18, and students are invited to pick up their schedule, tour the building and meet their teachers. Masks are mandatory, and students should enter through the red roof entrance on the west side of the building. Parents are asked to allow their students 30 minutes to complete their open house.
The multi-day schedules and limits on attendees are in an effort to allow for social distancing and reduce the number of people in the building.