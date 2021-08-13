OTTUMWA — Wapello County resident Margaret Skinner will be inducted into the 2021 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame during a ceremony Aug. 22 at the Iowa State Fair's 4-H Exhibits Building.
Skinner first became involved with 4-H as a parent in 1999 and her involvement has only increased since. Skinner has volunteered to help with poultry and rabbit workshops in the county and continues in that effort. She has also served on the county's Expo board since 2010 and has been its secretary since 2015.
Prior to serving on the board, Skinner was a co-leader for the Competine Co-eds 4-H club for many years. She has major involvement with rabbits, educating youth on showmanship, breeds, health, tattooing and assisting with projects for the Expo.
Counties select inductees for their "exceptional work contributing to the lives of 4-H members and the overall 4-H program," Wapello County Youth Coordinator Cindy Emery said in a press release. Many inductees over the years have served as club leaders, youth mentors, expo superintendents or board members, among other responsibilities.
Skinner will be recognized at 3:30 p.m., with a reception following presentations.