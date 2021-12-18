OTTUMWA — It's right there on page 60 of the "Our Ottumwa 2040 Comprehensive Plan."
"(Housing) is Ottumwa's biggest opportunity and its most significant challenge."
City director of community development Zach Simonson, born and raised in Ottumwa, is well aware of this. He hopes a detailed, robust and recently-completed housing plan begins to address what is one of the most consequential issues at the forefront of residents' minds.
"This is really deep, really granular. This study is really how to achieve those things and be specific about them," Simonson said of the plan, which was aided by funding from the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation and will be presented to the public Monday at noon and 5:30 p.m. at Bridge View Center. "We've gone out and identified and targeted the right neighborhoods. We've brought in a lot of people, from the school district, to Rippling Waters on the non-profit side. There's going to be developers involved in the conversations.
"It's really going to be an all-hands-on-deck type of approach."
Ottumwa's housing shortage is a result of basically two theories — homes that are older and undervalued, and a significant lack of mid-level, single-family homes.
Simonson agreed with the idea that individuals may have bought a home 15 years ago, started a family and outgrew that initial starter home. However, because of a lack of homes that are a step up in size, they are forced to continue living in their current home. Or, they move.
"That's something that's absolutely out there," he said. "I think there's also seniors who are staying in the home they have now even if it's something they can't quite maintain or it's not good for their mobility.
"I think a lot of people in our market are kind of stuck in a place that's not quite what they need, but they don't really have the choice or the availability to find what they want here," Simonson said. "They think they might have a better chance in the county or somewhere else, and we don't want to lose people."
Another issue in the city is blighted property, which can range from buildings that are uninhabitable based on condition, a paint job that is long overdue or damage that hasn't been repaired. Sometimes, it's all of the above. Simonson said there are at least 100 placarded files currently open.
"That's at least 100 homes in the community not fit for habitation. It's a problem, because it impacts other areas," Simonson said. "If we consistently have the lowest values in the state, then we either provide lower quality services or we have to have the highest levy.
"What we're going to look at is targeting places not on a case-by-case basis, but trying to use any incentives we can to make a difference with multiple properties at once so we can try to go for a bigger impact," he said. "We've tried that with the Healthy Neighbors program, but we haven't gotten the community to really buy into the neighborhood aspect yet. We're looking at how we can increase the size of that incentive."
One of those incentives, Simonson said, is the city's tax abatement program. Because Ottumwa has a blight designation, the city can abate unlimited new value on a property for three, where most communities can only abate the first $75,000 of added value.
"We want to get that program in front of people so they can understand that," he said. "So if you build a new house or you make really substantial improvement to a house, and that value goes up a whole lot, then we can abate that value no matter what it is, for three years at 100%.
"They don't need to be afraid that if they're going to do the right thing, that they're going to get punished by the tax man," Simonson said. "If we can get a lot of people going in the right direction all at once, a rising tide is going to float all boats with everybody's values going up and community-wide values going up. Then the levy is going to come down, and that's going to be a path to tax relief."
One of the issues regarding homes is their age. According to the plan, a significant majority of housing on both sides of the Des Moines River is at least 70 years old, yet Ottumwa isn't getting value for that. As a comparison, a home built in Burlington in 1944 fetches just under $100,000; a home built in Ottumwa in 1947 fetches under $80,000.
On a map, it might look like Ottumwa is constrained from building new homes because the city is more long than wide, and it's fairly tightly packed. But Simonson said there are areas to build.
"There are a few areas that we're aware of that are potential sites for subdivisions," he said. "But we've got a limited set of tools. You can look at bonds, tax-increment financing. We have to have a really good, really secure project that we're really confident in before we make those investments, because you've got to get those units built, get people moved in and get them paying taxes."
Still, despite the hurdles to housing, Simonson is confident that between city staff, council and other community entities, the hard work will be a joint endeavor.
"I feel a lot of optimism around this, and just the sense of a common purpose that we do have," he said. "We didn't have any candidate run in the election that said they didn't think housing was a priority, so I know we'll be able to work with them.
"There are going to be differences like the Bonita project, but ultimately we've now got a game plan and enough partners bought in that we can think about doing stuff," Simonson said. "It's going to be really hard, but it's going to be achieved."