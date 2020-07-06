OTTUMWA — Make it two in a row for Charles Smith.
The Ottumwa first-grader once again took first place at the Invention Convention U.S. Nationals in his grade level with his H.E.R.B. (Home Emergency Responder Beacon).
Last year, the Eisenhower Elementary student’s “Benge Beacon” placed at the top of his grade level as well.
Both inventions are tools to aid first responders. The Benge Beacon was designed as a way to help firefighters find the exits when they’re in a burning building. H.E.R.B. helps first responders find the home they’re responding to.
“First responders spend time finding the location of homes in an emergency. This takes up valuable time that they could use to save people or to fight a fire," Smith said. "The H.E.R.B. is an exterior light that can be placed on a house or mailbox that creates a beacon for emergency workers to help them find the location of an emergency quickly without having to use valuable time looking for house numbers. It can be activated by a wireless signal from a smoke detector, dispatch or Life Line."
This year’s national event featured nearly 500 K-12 inventors from across the nation; an awards ceremony was held virtually Thursday.
Prizes and opportunities this year include pro-bono patent awards, professional prototyping assistance and invention experiences with partners lwhere students can visit with marketers, product designers, and engineers to help advance their inventions to the next stage.