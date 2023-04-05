DES MOINES — Low-income Iowans and advocates told lawmakers Tuesday that adding SNAP asset tests and identity verification will keep people from accessing food or health care assistance, but supporters said these are necessary safeguards to stop misuse of public funds.
The House Appropriations Committee held a public hearing on Senate File 494 Tuesday. Speakers included people both for and against the eligibility changes for Iowans receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid benefits.
Under the bill, Iowa households would be limited to maximum of $15,000 in assets to stay eligible for assistance, excluding the value of a home and car, and up to $10,000 in value of a second car. Households would also have to remain below 160% of the federal poverty level in monthly income to get benefits.
But advocates said the addition of identity and asset verification tests would be a larger problem for people accessing assistance than the financial limits. The bill requires the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services to create a computerized eligibility verification system for public assistance programs, through which recipients would submit information on themselves and their belongings before receiving funds.
Zeb Beilke-McCallum, director of housing and economic justice at Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said the verification process will create another barrier to getting support for people escaping abusive relationships. In some cases, Beilke-McCallum said, people are not able to gather required documents and information before leaving the situation.
“The additional documentation pushed on to victims, to have to come up with with additional documents in order to prove their work and services, will result in eligible families eligible children being denied food assistance,” Beilke-McCallum said. “Passing this bill will put another tool into an abuser’s toolbox to trap victims in abusive relationships.”
Families on SNAP are already facing issues such as the end of emergency allotments implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic, Luke Elzinga with the Des Moines Area Religious Council and Iowa Hunger Coalition said. This will make legitimately needy people’s lives more difficult, he said. Multiple speakers representing food banks across the state spoke about the record high traffic of people seeking assistance in the past three years.
“SNAP is already inaccessible for many Iowans facing food insecurity,” Elzinga said. “Meanwhile, food banks and food pantries across the state are assisting record-breaking numbers of people turning to them for assistance to put food on the table.”
While the bill may not save state tax dollars by keeping people from accessing food assistance, Elzinga said the bill will increase governmental costs in Iowa.
An updated Legislative Services Agency fiscal report estimated the program will have $2.4 million in one-time information/technology costs to the state, down from the earlier estimate of $11.6 million. That in addition to $3.3 million in state funds for a third-party contract in fiscal year 2027 for administering the verification system.
LSA also found the proposed changes would increase state general fund spending by a combined $7.5 million in fiscal years 2024 and 2025, but would lead to $8.2 million in decreased costs from 2027 onward.
While several speakers said cutting off aid to people in need is not Christian, other Iowa religious leaders spoke in support of the bill. Andres Reyes, the senior pastor of the First Baptist Church, said the bill is about “personal accountability,” and helps people cultivate a sense of value by holding them accountable for working.
“One of the greatest problems in America today is depression,” Reyes said. “The number one reason is because people do not work as hard as other generations. The only way to cure the problem is to hold others accountable for working for what they have.”
The Iowa Senate passed the legislation along party lines in March, and a House subcommittee moved the bill forward a week before the public hearing. At those earlier meetings, Democrats and advocates called attention to the LSA numbers on who will be removed from assistance programs through these new requirements. In all, 8,000 Medicaid recipients, 2,800 SNAP recipients, and hundreds in the Children’s Health Insurance Program and Family Investment Program would have benefits canceled, according to the report — not necessarily for committing fraud, but because of reporting discrepancies.
But these verification processes are needed because there are people misusing assistance programs, Darla Chappell with the Jackson County Republican Central Committee said. Chappell said while working at a bank, she observed people in her town, St. Donatus on the Illinois border, who were collecting government assistance from multiple states.
“Our elected officials are elected to be watchdogs on how Iowa funds are spent,” Chappell said. “They must be spent correctly. Please vote yes on this bill to ensure our money goes where needed, and not into the pockets of liars, cheaters and drunks.”
The bill is next eligible for debate by the full House.
