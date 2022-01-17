OTTUMWA — A winter storm Friday into Saturday morning dumped a half-foot or more of snow across the area.
While many on social media spoke too soon when measurable snowfall did not arrive in Ottumwa until late afternoon, the totals mostly held up to forecast amounts — if not higher.
Trained spotters, emergency officers and the public reported their totals to the National Weather Service office. Here's a rundown of area reports as residents dug themselves out on Saturday.
— 11.5 inches, 2 miles northeast of Ottumwa
— 11 inches, Mystic
— 10.3 inches, Eldon
— 9.5 inches, 4 miles northeast of Blakesburg
— 8.8 inches, Albia
—8.5 inches, 9 miles south-southwest of Bloomfield
— 8 inches, Centerville
— 7.8 inches, 1 mile north of Centerville
— 7.5 inches, 2 miles south-southwest of Drakesville
— 7.4 inches, 2 miles north-northeast of Ottumwa
— 7.2 inches, 1 mile west of Centerville
The Des Moines International Airport got the worst of the storm — measuring 14.3 inches for the highest total in Iowa from the storm.
Forecasts called for some thawing temperatures on Tuesday: partly sunny with a high of 41 degrees.
Cool weather returns to end the week, however. Forecasters call for a blustery 15 degree high on Wednesday, with a low of minus 5. Thursday brings a forecasted high of 7 degrees, and on Friday the high is 16 degrees.
Temperatures will stay below freezing from Thursday through at least Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.