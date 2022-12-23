OTTUMWA — Brrrr.
Southeast Iowa will see a white Christmas this year. Many may choose to see it from inside thanks to an arctic blast of air and gusty winds that will improve but persist into the weekend.
Effects on travel varied but for the most part Iowa's hinderances on travel were seen north of the Courier's readership area along the Interstate 80 and 35 corridors, and the metropolitan areas. Statewide the Iowa State Patrol was called to assist 672 motorists and worked 279 crashes between noon Wednesday and noon Friday. No fatalities were reported, but there were at least 26 injured. Crashes blocked several interstates and highways on Thursday and Friday.
Wapello County authorities reported roads at times were ice covered, as temperatures got too cold for melting solutions to work on area highways.
Between 1-2 inches of snow fell across southeast Iowa. Areas like Ames, Cedar Rapids and Fort Dodge saw between 4-6 inches of snow. The worst of the wind chills hit Ottumwa at 9:53 p.m. Thursday when a weather station at the airport recorded a wind chill of minus 37 degrees. The highest wind gust recorded was 38 mph Friday morning.
A winter storm warning remained in effect for Wapello County through Friday evening. A wind chill warning remains in effect until Saturday morning.
Temperatures will improve slightly but the cold weather will remain through the start of the week. On Christmas Day, forecasts call for a high of 13 degrees but gusts will still be around 20 mph. The low is 12 degrees with more some snow possible.
Wind chills will bottom out around minus 30 degrees Friday evening. The wind chill will be around minus 24 degrees Saturday morning, lifting to the negative teens in the afternoon. On Christmas Day, wind chills will start out around minus 20 degrees and rise to positive figures by mid-day.
Another snow chance exists Monday morning. Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing until Wednesday, when the forecast high is 43 degrees.
Southeast Iowans fared far better than many other Americans. In all, about 60% of the country's population endured some kind of winter weather extremes leading up to the Christmas holiday.
More than 200 million people were under an advisory or warning on Friday, the National Weather Service said. The weather service's map “depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever,” forecasters said.
Power outages have left more than 1.4 million homes and businesses in the dark, according to the website PowerOutage, which tracks utility reports.
And more than 4,100 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled Friday, according to the tracking site FlightAware, causing more mayhem as travelers try to make it home for the holidays. Some airports, including Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, closed runways.
The huge storm stretched from border to border. In Canada, WestJet canceled all flights Friday at Toronto Pearson International Airport, beginning at 9 a.m. And in Mexico, migrants waited near the U.S. border in unusually cold temperatures as they awaited a U.S. Supreme Court decision on whether and when to lift pandemic-era restrictions that prevent many from seeking asylum.
Forecasters said a bomb cyclone — when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm — had developed near the Great Lakes, stirring up blizzard conditions, including heavy winds and snow.
“The impacts are perhaps far greater than they might be in the middle of winter during a typical weekend without a holiday,” said Greg Carbin, chief of forecast operations for the Weather Prediction Center at the National Weather Service, noting that while the blizzard conditions and Arctic air may set some records, the storm isn’t unprecedented.
In eastern Iowa, sports broadcaster Mark Woodley became a Twitter sensation after he was called on to do live stand ups in the wind and snow because sporting events were called off. By midday Friday, a compilation of his TV stand-ups had been viewed nearly 5 million times on Twitter.
“I’ve got good news and I’ve got bad news," he told an anchor. “The good news is that I can still feel my face right now. The bad news is, I kind of wish I couldn’t.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
