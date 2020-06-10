OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa school board is wrestling with how to best involve public input during the superintendent search process while ensuring social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ray & Associates, the firm hired to handle the search process, offered two options for the stakeholder group meetings scheduled for June 25. One is to break the meetings up into select groups such as teachers, parents, administrators and community members. The other option offered is to schedule a forum open to anyone who wishes to attend.
Both types are intended to gather input to share with the board in order to assist with the final decision, which would be made that night in a closed session. Participants would be provided cards to submit questions for the candidates to answer in front of the groups.
In a discussion this week, the board leaned toward breaking the meetings out into specific groups. However, with social distancing guidelines in effect, members expressed the desire to limit the sizes of gatherings to 20-25 people.
Several ideas were shared on how to best do that, especially in regards to the parent/community group.
One suggestion that came up was selecting a limited number of people from each group for the sessions to address concerns and broadcasting the feed live on YouTube to the rest of the public.
David Weilbrenner, board president, agreed with the idea of broadcasting the interviews but questioned how the board would receive community feedback in that manner. “I know that part of the goal is to have comments and things written down by the people to give to us before we interview those finalists that evening,” he said.
The possibility of public commenting on the stream was raised, but there were concerns of the possibly of overly negative or even vicious comments being made, giving the board pause on that option.
Board members and administrative staff also contemplated bringing in members of organizations such as the School Improvement Advisory Committee or building PTA members to represent the public.
Nancy Manson questioned limiting public representation to those groups. “I think we want to have as many interested people as we can, not only using community advisory but also if you were interested in attending maybe you could call the district and reserve a spot,” she said. “That way you would feel like you were a part of the superintendent search” if you were very interested but not a member of one of those groups.
But in keeping it to a manageable size of 20-25 people, a sign-up sheet “kind of turns into a first-come, first-served situation, but I don’t know if there’s a better way to do it,” said John Berg, district CFO.
Outgoing Superintendent Nicole Kooiker offered an example of how another staff member has handled similar situations: select names from a pool of interested people to represent each group in a lottery-type fashion.
The board did not land on a final decision on how to handle the June 25 public meetings, but it is moving forward with the search process. A meeting with a representative of Ray & Associates was moved from June 15 to June 16 due to scheduling conflicts with some board members. It is slated for 6 p.m. at SparkTank.
During that closed session, the board will review applications and narrow the candidate group down to four to six finalists.
Closed sessions will follow June 23-24 for individual interviews with the candidates with the group meetings and final selection slated for June 25.