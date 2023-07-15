FORT MOORE — A Pella graduate of the Class of 2022 died after experiencing a medical emergency during a training exercise, the U.S. Army said.
Pfc. Jacob T. Atchison succumbed to injuries on July 12 at the age of 19. He was an infantryman assigned to Delta Company, 3rd Battalion, 47th Infantry Regiment, 197th Infantry Brigade.
According to an Army press release, training company leadership immediately notified Emergency Medical Services and Drill Sergeants to administer combat lifesaver procedures. Upon arrival, EMS continued to administer medical attention and then transported him to Martin Army Community Hospital. Medical staff pronounced Atchison’s death shortly after his arrival. An investigation will be conducted to determine cause of death.
“We are all deeply saddened by the loss of this outstanding Soldier and send our heartfelt condolences to his family,” said Lt. Col. Josh Horner, commander of 3rd Battalion, 47th Infantry Regiment. “They are in our thoughts and prayers.”
Atchison, of Pella, began his infantry one station unit training on May 12. He was on track to participate in Friday's Turning Green Ceremony, which symbolizes the completion of the basic combat training portion of OSUT.
“Those who volunteer to defend the nation represent the very best of us,” said 1st Lt. Kyle J. Whittaker, Atchison’s company commander. “The loss of Jacob will be keenly felt by his teammates and the Army, now and in the future.”
According to his obituary, Atchison was the son of Todd and Stacy (Ozinga) Atchison, of Pella. Services are pending.
