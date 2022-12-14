OTTUMWA — The Soles For Souls Shoe Ministry (located at Bible Baptist Church) is hosting a Christmas fundraiser.
The Vine Coffee Shop, at 1207 N. Jefferson Street in Ottumwa, will be hosting the event, Dec. 10-Dec. 30. Drop in at your convenience, and you will be delightfully surprised with shoes for adoption. The shoes are high heels that have been fantastically decorated for Christmas. They are ready for you to take one home or give as a gift. What else could you give to someone who has everything and still donate to a great cause?
The shoe pantry has been providing the community with free shoes and boots for over seven years. Come and enjoy a cup of coffee and a sweet treat when you adopt a shoe.
Financial gifts may also be made to the pantry. Envelopes are provided with a tax donation card for your convenience. Make checks payable to Bible Baptist Church and put "shoe ministry" on the memo line. If a decorated shoe is not your "cup of tea," we still are in need of your gently used shoes. For your convenience, there will be a box at The Vine Coffee Shop and, as always, at the back of the Bible Baptist Church located at 944 W. Williams Street. If we can help in any way, pick up your shoes or answer any questions, please call the church at 641- 682-9609 or Pam Schell-Cloyd at 641-777-1426.
