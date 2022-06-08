Gov. Kim Reynolds' school choice proposals became a campaigning point for many facing Republican state legislative primaries. And many candidates who have been critical of those proposals lost Tuesday.
Reynolds, in a mostly unprecedented step for a governor, intervened in some contested Republican primaries by endorsing or campaigning with candidates that faced party incumbents who hadn't embraced her "parent choice" education platforms.
For two legislative sessions, Reynolds has included legislation marketed as school choice for parents as a cornerstone platform, but it's been hung up in the Iowa House where Republicans hold a 60-40 majority. As parental concerns grow over various topics from transgender inclusion and education practices, to books used in curriculum and school libraries, so have the desires from Reynolds and like-minded Republicans on the issue.
A primary proposal has been providing a portion of taxpayer funding normally allocated on a per capita basis to public schools that could instead be sent to parents for use in homeschooling or at a private school, which some have referred to as a voucher program. Reynolds has also sought a ban on obscene school books and required publication of curriculum material. Other aspects of Reynolds' education plan have passed, including a ban on transgender girls playing on girls sports teams and eliminating the March 1 deadline for open enrollment.
Dustin Hite, R-New Sharon, served as chair for the House Education Committee and had been critical of the school voucher proposals, skeptical of sending public money to private entities. His opponent, Helena Hayes, was one of nine House candidates Reynolds was vocally behind. Hayes beat Hite in Tuesday's primary, effectively unseating the two-term Hite.
Six-figure sums were collectively spent by groups pushing the governor's proposal from three main groups: American Federation for Children Action Fund, The Family Leader and Americans for Prosperity, according to various publicly-available political finance reports reviewed by the Courier. All three are groups that favor Reynolds' proposals.
The advocacy group American Federation for Children Action Fund spent over a quarter-million dollars in this primary cycle, including more than $64,000 on the Hite-Hayes race for direct mail and digital media advertising either critical of Hite or supportive of Hayes.
Hayes won the primary by about 15 percentage points, 1,961 votes to 1,453. The district includes portions of Mahaska, Jefferson and Keokuk counties. Hayes will face Democrat Lisa Ossian, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Of nine candidates who had vocal support from Reynolds, eight appeared to have won their primaries on Tuesday, some unseating Republican incumbents, according to unofficial results.
In the 25th house district election, which featured no incumbents, Corwin Williams, who held an event that featured Reynolds and received her endorsement, lost to local businessman Hans Wilz by 278 votes. The 25th district includes Ottumwa and parts of rural Wapello County.
Reynolds endorsed Barb McCulla, an opponent of sitting Republican Jon Thorup in the 37th district. Reynolds labeled McCulla as a pro-parent conservative who will promote choice in education. She beat Thorup by 1,564 votes. The 37th district includes Pella and portions of Mahaska, Marion and Jasper County.
In other statehouse races, Reynolds supported Skyler Wheeler in the fourth district, Zach Dieken in the fifth district, Matt Windschitl in the 15th district, Sarah Abdouch in the 20th district and Heather Hora in the 92nd district — all who won their primaries Tuesday. Those results kicked out Republican incumbents David Maxwell, of Gibson, and Dennis Bush, of Cherokee. Wheeler and Windschitl are incumbents.
Reynolds told reporters last week before a campaign event that she feels the party will come together for the general election, but "I can’t stand on the sidelines and not do anything." She said parent choice in education will be a marquee campaign issue for her over the summer leading to the November general election.
The most recent available polling on the issue showed most Iowans oppose the prospect of public monies heading toward private education or homeschooling. The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll published in March showed that 52% of Iowans opposed the plan, an increase from the prior year when 49% opposed it. About 55% of those who say they're likely to vote for Reynolds support the policy. The poll was conducted by Selzer & Co. and spoke with 813 Iowa adults with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.