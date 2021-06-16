OTTUMWA — Vocalist Crystal James will join the Ottumwa Municipal band Thursday night for selections from “My Fair Lady.”
The concert is set for 7 p.m. Thursday in Central Park, and this week’s program has a theme of “Salute to Spring/Welcome Summer.” Selections are “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Fanfare and Ceremony,” “My Fair Lady,” “Riders in the Sky,” “All Through the Night,” “Springtime Festival,” “Them from Summer of ’42,” “The Best of Journey,” “Star Dust,” “Monterey March,” “Summer Skies,” and “America, the Beautiful.”
Audience members should bring chairs or blankets for seating. In the event of bad weather, the concert will be moved to Quincy Place Mall with any change of venue being announced on the band’s Facebook page.