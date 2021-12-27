OTTUMWA — The South Ottumwa Savings Bank donated $10,000 to Whatsoever You Do Inc., aimed to benefit the women and children homeless shelter in Ottumwa.
The donation kicks off an "Essential Needs Drive" at the bank, which will collect various items from Dec. 27 to Jan. 7. Items needed are hand and foot warmers, warm wool socks, Chapstick, earmuffs, gloves, hats, scarves, sleeping bags, and snacks like cheese or peanut butter crackers, trail mix, granola bars etc. Only new items should be donated. Items can be dropped off at 320 Church Street and 2525 North Court
Progress is being made at the shelter with the hopes of being open in a limited capacity in February. The next piece to be completed is the required sprinkler system in the sanctuary.
Mary Margaret Butler and Leslie LaRue, board president, led the charge for the homeless shelter with passion and determination to make a change in Ottumwa. Many volunteers have also contributed countless hours to fundraising, cleaning efforts and other needed projects.
Teri Messerschmitt, bank president and CEO, said, “The bank realizes there is an immediate need for a homeless shelter in Ottumwa. Families need to be off the street and have a safe place to land to get back on their feet. This project will be a great benefit to those in need.”