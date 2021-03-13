OTTUMWA — Local firefighters responded to a house fire at 110 Lynwood Street on the city's southwest side Saturday afternoon.
The cause of the fire was electrical and started in the basement of the single-family dwelling, causing significant damage to the rear of the home.
Though a young woman and small child were in the home, they were able to get outside. No one was injured, Ottumwa Fire Department chief Tony Miller said.
"The whole back end of the house was on fire, and there was heavy smoke throughout," said Miller, who noted one of his assistant chiefs, Mike Craft, lived nearby and was first on the scene. "We responded very quickly and Mike let us know what he had."
The call came in just before 2 p.m. Scanner traffic indicated heavy smoke emanating from the house with a possible fire in the attic. Even after the fire was extinguished, smoke sifted from vents on the north side of the house. Firefighters remained on scene for almost two hours to determine the cause.
"There was no concern about the fire being set," Miller said after determining the cause. "We were able to pinpoint where it happened. Red Cross is on the scene to help the family."
The Ottumwa Fire Department was assisted by the Ottumwa Police Department and Ottumwa Regional Medical Center. MidAmerican Energy also was on the scene of the quiet neighborhood a few blocks west and south of Evans Middle School.
"We had to call more people in, and dispatch did a great job getting everyone there," Miller said. "My hat's off to them. We knocked it down quick, but there's a lot of damage. A lot of damage."