OTTUMWA — Southeast Iowa CASA has been awarded a $20,000 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Grant from the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children.
Southeast Iowa CASA recruits, trains and supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. The grants support state organizations and local programs with volunteer recruitment among target populations reflective of the communities and children served, DEI initiatives that create a culture of inclusiveness and equitable practices and building of a more culturally competent workforce, including DEI training opportunity provision.
The national grant will enable Southeast Iowa CASA to focus on expanding service to qualifying children in southeast Iowa including Wapello, Jefferson, Mahaska, Appanoose, and Poweshiek counties.
“I could not be more honored to receive this grant from National CASA. This grant will allow us to bring training to the area for not only our Advocates but also professionals and youth across Iowa. This training will focus on looking at lived experiences of youth and bringing youth back to the forefront of child welfare.” said Cara Galloway, program director of Southeast Iowa CASA.
There are 950 CASA/GAL state organizations and local programs operating in 49 states and the District of Columbia.
